PERRY: The truth about the stupidity about Stapleton’s parking stall, Polis’ police report and Crow’s employer

It was inevitable that a nation brutalized by the inexhaustible deception from one of the country’s most brutish politicians ever would be mugged by this year’s election thugs.

Make it stop.

The sheer hang-wringing stupidity by so-called political experts is nearly as jaw-dropping as the hundreds of millions of dollars they’re spending, not so much to get your vote, but to keep their opponents from getting it.

You gotta blame Trump for most of this. He’s become irrevocably emboldened by the fact that about one-third of the country doesn’t care that he’s a corrupt and vile moron, as long as he hates on immigrants and keeps the stock market manic.

In what has become a virtual opus of times we’ve all said, “Trump can’t get any worse than this,” Monday night proved once again, that he most certainly can and will.

At one of his regular campaign rallies in some regularly sad place on Monday, Trump mocked Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. It was beyond any limit of cruelty and stupidity I thought even someone as cruel and stupid as Trump could muster.

With Trump, just like this year’s election, there are no limits.

That’s made clear this week by a bevy of inanity. Republican Party hacks with too much money and not enough time to think it all through keeps lobbing attack ads at Democrat Jason Crow, who’s running, hard, against incumbent and long-time Aurora favorite Mike Coffman.

Crow’s GOP critics have slavishly tried to tie Crow, a decorated veteran and former Army Ranger, to secretly hating fellow vets.

They’re wasting their money because voters aren’t that stupid, and they care about real things that are getting really bad in Washington, primarily because of Trump.

Unconvinced, the almighty National Republican Congressional Committee and all its hundreds of millions of dollars launched yet another anti-Crow ad this week that says “Crafty” Jason Crow pretty much got paid to lobby for anti-gun-control forces while lying to voters that he supports common-sense gun control.

Crafty? Like, Crow makes Christmas garland out of used zip ties and sells them on Etsy? And Washington Republicans are spending money now to tell voters that Crow is secretly a gun nut?

Looks like they’re crazy like a Fox TV personality.

The ad is a Trump-force lie all around. Crow did work as a lawyer for Holland and Hart, one of the biggest law firms in the country, with something like 400 lawyers, and they do have a lobbying arm that may have worked on gun-control issues in Colorado, but Crow never worked as a lobbyist for them, and never on these issues.

Nobody cares anyway. Health insurance costs more than mortgages now. The measly pittance regular people got from the endlessly ballyhooed Trump and GOP tax cuts really were for the rich. And the mammoth budget deficit they’re creating will cripple the country. We’re in an all-out trade war that’s about to wallop hard-working consumers suffering from stagnant wages that even a dollar-an-hour raise can’t make a dent in. Gas is back up to $3 a gallon. The middle class can’t afford college anymore. And the Bronco’s suck.

We’re supposed to care about lying attack ads focusing on stuff Crow’s gargantuan law firm did?

It’s not just the obtuse attack ads, either. It’s the vacuous trolls, too. Democrat pundits keep watching GOP state Treasurer and gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton’s parking slot at the state Capitol, right out saying he doesn’t go to work.

I don’t care. I do care he thinks places like Denver and Aurora are sanctuary cities. I care that Stapleton not only wouldn’t stand up to Trump’s dangerous machinations, but he would actually join forces with him — against us.

Just as stupid is the angry push by right-wing trolls, furious that this newspaper and other media won’t make something out of Polis’ old employee problem it’s absolutely not.

A recently found, 19-year-old, Boulder police report revealed that Polis called the cops in 1999 when a female office worker tried to steal bags full of valuable documents. He tried to stop her from leaving the office until the cops came, blocking the door and eventually pushing her back by her shoulders.

Whether it was wise or warranted that Polis, then 26, essentially overreacted before the cops came just doesn’t matter. Trolls are trying to make him out to be a manhandling bully and a woman-beater. That’s just stupid. Read the report for yourself here.

It’s even more vapid coming from trolls who regularly laud a president who stands accused of sexually assaulting a growing list of women, who regularly has objectified women and disparaged them for being women.

And this week, Trump reached a new low — yep, that’s a thing — by making fun of a woman who tearfully and credibly recalled before a antagonistic Senate committee, in front of hundreds of millions of TV viewers, being sexually assaulted as a teenager.

And the trolls laughed and egged him on.

This is so beyond stupid, it hurts. All of us. Call someone. Tell someone. Tweet back at someone. Make it stop.

