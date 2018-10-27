PERRY: Send adults to Washington to restrain a president who scoffs at Americans terrorized by a bomber

If you have any doubt that America needs a strong defense against its own commander in chief, you need look no further than President Donald Trump’s despicable behavior this week in the face of unnerving bomb attacks against his political foes.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows — news not talking politics,” Trump tweeted in the wee hours before bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc was arrested. “Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

The wanton comments came after a week where Trump would read tightly scripted remarks condemning the attacks, and then off script make light of them and hint they were nothing but a political ploy of the left. When he wasn’t accusing Democrats of sending bombs to themselves, he blamed the media for their unfavorable coverage of his unending lies, distortions and malfeasance.

A dozen American citizens were simultaneously attacked with unexploded mail bombs across the nation in a brazen act of political terrorism. The commander in chief refers to it as “bomb stuff” distracting from a GOP effort to cling to power as Election Day approaches.

George Orwell stories weren’t this sick or twisted.

It’s bad enough that the usual White House suspects rushed to the defense of a president claiming to be victim when in reality is was his political nemeses whoer were attacked. But for Republicans in Congress to follow suit, well it points to what Americans need to do on Election Day: protect themselves.

Everyone in Colorado must press candidates for the U.S. House and top state offices as to when and how they’ll push back against a president that sees anyone not part of his fan club as a potential or real enemy. Ultimately, it’s almost a certainty that what Trump has already pulled, or what he will in the future, will be grounds for an impeachment hearing and trial.

But until the Mueller investigation is complete or an emboldened Trump makes a catastrophic grab for power, Americans must suffer this interminable fraud and protect themselves from him.

It’s debatable whether incumbent GOP Congressman Mike Coffman would be a reliable defense against Trump gone rogue, it’s certain we can depend on Democrat Jason Crow for that.

But if you live in outside of the Aurora metro area, your vote for Republican yes-men Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Scott Tipton are votes for administering the Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity doctrines in the White House.

The United States president just pooh-poohed a widespread domestic terrorism attack as if one of his toxic trolls had lobbed Twitter barbs at Trump’s rivals rather than IEDs. Surely, as a nation, we have not become so craven as to scoff when our own citizens are threatened with bombs, regardless of their politics.

It’s useless spending any more time wondering what’s wrong with Trump and why the once honorable and respected Republican Party defends him, Americans have to protect themselves from him by voting out sycophants and send in the adults.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]