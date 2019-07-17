PERRY: If we don’t all fight Trump’s racism, we let him make America great in his image

Welcome to Trump’s America made great again.

Thanks to Trump, being a racist American is no big deal, and his cronies, fans, family and most of his fellow Republicans are all OK with that.

Trump has spent the last few days defending his racist tweets by saying they’re not racist.

His loyal fans and Republican office holders are defending Trump by not saying anything.

After days of comically trying to avoid being forced to comment on Trump’s racist rant, Colorado GOP Sen. Cory Gardner was finally cornered on a friendly talk radio station Tuesday morning.

“Well, I disagree with the president,” Gardner told KOA radio. “I wouldn’t have sent that tweet. I just disagree with it.”

So bold. So Gardner.

Trump, the sitting United States president, pulls one of the world’s oldest race tropes, repeatedly, against four elected American women of color, and Gardner musters all the indignation of someone quibbling about line item spending on a pork bill.

Trump singled out four American minority congresswomen and told them to “go back” to their “broken and crime infested” countries.

Three were born and raised here. Another was born in Somalia and grew up here.

When a tsunami of Democratic wrath unloaded on his bigoted trope, he said he didn’t care about backlash, “because many people agree with me.”

The worst part of all of this, is that he’s absolutely right.

Among those who think being racist is cool these days is White House right-hand woman Kellyann Conway. She mystified and horrified even more Americans Tuesday by demanding that a reporter tell her his “ethnicity” before non-answering a question about Trump’s racist breakdown.

She suffered her own discombobulation when she began spewing her very own racist hokum.

Trump is “tired,” Conway said after she grilled a reporter about his ancestry. “A lot of us are sick and tired in this country of America coming last. To people who swore an oath of office.”

Now that we agree on.

Right now it’s Trump and his hyper-partisanship first, and then, whatever.

In the early 1960s, we were taught at home and at school in Colorado that racism is one of the world’s greatest evils. People I knew who were racists covertly made their pathetic slurs and “jokes” under their breath.

Forget that crap. Happy days are here again for racists unashamed to tell anyone and everyone that Latinos, blacks, Arabs, Jews, Indians, Asians, Native Americans and all other foreigners are simply lesser than white people, who, by the way, own this country.

And if someone gives you grief about telling minorities to go back to the countries they came from?

Just say it like Conway, “What’s your ethnicity?”

Forget shrill dog whistles, folks. Trump and company are now barking racism loud and clear.

And there’s been nary a peep from Colorado Republican Party Chairman Congressman Ken Buck and hundreds of other cowering elected Republicans across the nation.

These sniveling toadies are more afraid of the wrath of Trump and his hard-core, hard-baked base of racist sympathizers than of the rest of a shocked America.

The radio airwaves have been filled with white Americans agreeing with Trump that telling a minority to go back to where they came from isn’t all that racist. So what if it is? The stock market is rocking and we’re slamming the door on immigrants.

Trump no longer cares about the part of the nation that is aghast that he is no longer a budding coy racist, but who is now a fetid flower of hope for white nationalists and white supremacists everywhere.

Gone are the days when people feel the need to be demure or awkward in mixed company when making racist small talk or telling racist jokes in the office. On freaking national television, Trump made clear that brown women who don’t agree with him are not only unwelcome, but they are inferior and un-American. And they should leave.

How each and every American reacts to Trump’s despicable show of racism will set the pace for peace and race relations in this country for decades to come.

While the constant volley of demands for one side to call out some general horror targeted by the other side have become passé, this is hardly hand-wringing over health-care law or sniping at some other favorite partisan policy.

Trump has given the bright-green light to vile racists like the Aryan Brotherhood, Soldiers of Odin and the Nationalist Movement.

If we permit this, if we don’t all say “no” to overt and “acceptable” racism, then where will we, or won’t we, draw the line on Trump and his followers? I don’t want to know.

