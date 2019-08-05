PERRY: Trump’s racism now empowering mass murderers armed by gun extremists

Guess who said this.

“(Democrats) intend to use open borders, free healthcare for illegals, citizenship and more to enact a political coup by importing and then legalizing millions of new voters.”

Sure President Donald Trump, Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and a crowd of Congressional Republicans and Internet trolls have trotted out that meme endlessly over the past year or so.

But that quote came from the 21-year-old racist who gunned down shoppers in El Paso Saturday morning.

Really.

It was part of a so-called manifesto that accused gunman Patrick Crusius allegedly posted on a website notorious for racist rhetoric and camaraderie.

The evidence that the tirade is genuine is already compelling.

Crusius, in his online rant, made clear how dangerous Trump and complicit state and federal lawmakers have become.

He revealed what the nation is up against: an army of racists emboldened by Trump and others.

Trump does not cause these people to become white nationalists. Even as this young, deeply disturbed man points out, he was a racist long before Trump became president. But Trump is undeniably one of them. Trump talks like a racist. He acts like a racist. He simply denies that he is one. Meanwhile so many others openly and public embrace white nationalism and their disdain for those who are not descendants of white Europeans.

The more pressing threat, however, is that a growing number of these racists, like Crusius, are sick enough and motivated enough to act on their malignancy.

White nationalists by no means have the market cornered on public slaughter. There’s a growing variety of mass-shooters, which even includes children who blame murder on being bullied. In the case of the Aurora theater shooter, James Holmes lived out a life of vast mental illness stemming from an increasingly warped self-image.

The problem with all of these people becomes critically dangerous because of America’s gun regime. Gun makers, gun-rights extremists and complicit government officials make arming these criminals astonishingly easy.

Crusius even said so.

“I can no longer bear the shame of inaction knowing that our founding fathers have endowed me with the rights needed to save our country from the brink destruction,” Crusius said. “Our European comrades don’t have the gun rights needed to repel the millions of invaders that plaque (sic) their country. They have no choice but to sit by and watch their countries burn.”

There’s no doubt the essay is the bluster of a deeply disturbed man. What’s so frightening is how his racist and violent tableau relies on the same racist and gun-extremist rhetoric that gushes daily from Trump and his army of trolls.

It’s alarming whether Trump imitates armed white nationalists, or whether white racists armed to the teeth mimic Trump.

It’s unforgivable that we give Trump the platform of the U.S. presidency to broadcast and legitimize his own brand of fascism.

So we are now at war with a growing army of white nationalists and other domestic terrorists, often emboldened by Trump, armed by gun extremists.

In just 24 hours in the battle against the nation’s firearms regime, at least 30 people became the newest fatalities of the scourge. Dozens more were wounded.

It was the fourth mass shooting in a week —one week.

The battle strategy for reasonable and horrified Americans is clear. Trump is not only a threat to domestic peace because of his inciting, racist campaign, he’s a criminal. There’s no need to argue whether Trump’s racism is grounds for impeachment. The case for obstruction of justice is undeniable, just from evidence provided in the Mueller report.

Americans must remove this repugnant, racist felon from office.

Just as importantly, every elected official from city council to the U.S. Senate must demonstrate a willingness to shun gun regime extortionists such as the NRA, and in Colorado, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

We need elected officials who are willing to listen openly to common-sense gun control measures — which provably work in other democracies — balancing gun rights and wrongs can safely and effectively disarm the enemies among us.

Those who offer only thoughts and prayers, and dishonestly ask for time to grieve before taking action, are as much of the problem as the mass shooters who seek new venues for new victims.

It’s up to the rest of the country to stop them all.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]