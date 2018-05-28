LETTER: Don’t leave pets in parked cars

EDITOR: For many Americans, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. As we kick off the season with family and friends at parades, picnics and cookouts, American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, is reminding pet owners that hot dogs belong on the grill — not in parked cars.

In 80-degree weather, the air temperature in the interior of a parked car can rise to 99 degrees in 10 minutes, and upward of 130 degrees in an hour. This exposes our four-legged friends inside to serious risks. These risks include discomfort, illness, and even death. Animal lovers should do their part to save pets from danger: if you see a distressed dog left inside a parked car – or alone outside – on a warm day, immediately call local animal control or law enforcement for help.

— Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane Society, via [email protected]