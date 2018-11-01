LETTER: Vote ‘no’ on Prop 112

EDITOR: Fracking is clearly harmful to human health and the health of our planet. Physician groups, including the AMA and PSR (Physicians for Social Responsibility), warn about the health and environmental dangers of fracking — and of fossil fuels in general.

Global warming is the greatest health threat of the 21st century. For survival of the human race and a livable planet, we must move beyond fossil fuels — now. Vote yes on Proposition 112, and vote for candidates who are apt to stand up to Big Oil and Gas and do the right thing.

— George Bohmfalk, M.D., retired neurosurgeon, Carbondale; Steve Hessl, M.D., retired occupational medicine physician, Carbondale; Leslie Fuller, D.O., retired anesthesiologist, Glenwood Springs; Greg Feinsinger, M.D., retired family physician, Carbondale, via [email protected]