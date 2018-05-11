LETTER: Older workers passed over

EDITOR: I call baloney on your article. I constantly hear and read that there aren’t enough people to fill the good jobs, yet I know a lot of older workers, like myself, who have tons of knowledge and experience and yet, here we sit, applying, interviewing for jobs and have (second, third, fourth and yes, multiple fifth interviews), only to see the position go to a 20 or 30 something who leaves after two years for another position because their drive is for the next “big thing.” I have never been that way. When I invest in a position, I take that job and the company’s goals to heart.

I am an experienced operations and logistical project manager; a solid program developer and out of the box problem-solver.

If your push-back is that older workers aren’t as tech savvy as the younger generations, in my last position I was the knowledgeable staffer that everyone else turned to.

So — look beyond, employers. There are vast pools of experienced, savvy workers looking for work.

Ageism is real and must be vanquished!

I urge your writers take a look at the other side of this very real coin!

— Tricia Stevens, via [email protected]