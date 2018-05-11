LETTER: Measures would have helped small business owners

EDITOR: Last week Colorado lawmakers voted against two proposals that would have benefited the state’s small businesses — the Secure Choice Savings Plan and the FAMLI Act — by establishing state-run paid leave and retirement savings programs.

Small businesses want to treat their employees well, but most can’t afford to offer robust benefits like paid leave and retirement plans. State-administered programs like these would have taken the financial burden off of small businesses owners who are struggling to retain a talented and productive workforce. These measures would not only have boosted employee retention and morale, but they would have helped level the playing field for small businesses against larger firms that can afford to offer these benefits.

We know small business owners need options that support their employees and make sense for their bottom line. But once again, Colorado lawmakers decided to vote down legislation that small businesses support and need.

— Hunter Railey, via [email protected]