LETTER: Celebrating Jason Crow’s victory

Shout out to newly elected Representative Jason Crow. I noticed he didn’t vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House.

I was eager to vote out Mike Coffman and install a Democrat who would better represent me. I celebrate in Rep. Crow’s victory!

While our country is under constant attack from within and without, I consider Rep. Crow’s vote (ours by proxy) of extreme importance. I don’t want to see our vote wasted in order to make a point through protest.

I hope Rep. Crow’s vote isn’t an indication of your inclination not to vote with your caucus. After all, that’s why we sent him there.

— Rod Hulse, via [email protected]