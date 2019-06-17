GUEST COLUMN: Emma Pinter

Adams County opens door to new frontier

In August of last year Adams County and the Front Range Airport in Watkins was awarded a spaceport license by the Federal Aviation Administration. This spaceport will be the hub for space travel in Colorado.

Adams County is ideal for this investment into the future, we represent bold innovation, entrepreneurship and generations of hard work. We are the fastest growing county in state, generations of immigrants and hardworking families have built the perfect environment for this modernization of travel and we welcome this great opportunity to lead the state into the future.

Since the FAA awarded Adams County our space travel license, we have been on a fact finding mission for responsible implementation and the science behind how to travel to space.

Last month in Japan we met with Spaceports, Aerospace Companies, Local and National Government Officials, and out of those meetings came an LOI (Letter of Intent) with PD Aerospace.

PD stood out in our meetings as a company that mirrors Adams county and Colorado values; a strong work ethic, results oriented, and innovative spirit. Walking into with research facility in Hekinan City, we were immediately impressed that this wasn’t just a company with big ideas, they are a group who gets things done.

We believe they are the best partners in this endeavor because of the heart and history of PD’s founder Shuji Ogawa. Over our many talks with Mr. Ogawa he shared how he was inspired to start this company and follow in his father’s footsteps. He spoke of how growing up his father shared his love of building rocket engines. That engines were his toys and playthings as a child, and that when he founded PD in 2007, his driving force was to take the ideas of his youth and make Space Travel a reality for the average person.

The commitment to the Colorado Air and Space port will open new doors to economic vitality for Adams County. We currently have over 190,000 people working in aerospace in Colorado, the highest per capita in the Nation. Not only do we expect to add thousands of STEM jobs to the community, young people and children will have an entry into STEM, they will see the future of engineering happening in their own community.

Over the next year as PD moves toward the goal of setting up operations at Colorado Air & Space Port (CASP) they will join Reaction Engines, and small businesses working towards building first of a kind engine at CASP. There are over 500 companies working in the Aerospace industry in Colorado, we are thrilled to add more international innovators make our home their home.

Residents of Adams County have always represented innovation, entrepreneurship and hard work. Now as we look into the future, we continue to advance our economy, open new doors for education and lead into the new frontier. The future is bright in Adams County.

— Emma Pinter, Adams County Commissioner