EDITORIAL: As Trump’s fate unravels, Congress must realize that his worst is yet to come

Not unlike some dystopian horror movie, America now gauges the seriousness of the threat of its own president not by the tenor of his prolific lies and mistakes, but the level of his fictitious and malevolent chatter.

It would appear that something alarming even on a Trumpian level is roiling at the White House.

As the FBI Mueller investigation rolls out new and damning charges against some of the president’s men, Trump has been beside himself to tweet and gush lies, falsehoods and distortions that even his solid supporters in Congress can’t defend.

After federal prosecutors released court documents this week outlining what they’d like to see in sentencing Trump officials accused of a bevy of crimes, Trump immediately tweeted:

“Totally clears the President. Thank you!” and later, “AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!”

Trump was lying. In fact, even Trump’s supporters in Congress agreed that there’s imminent danger now even before the full Mueller investigation is concluded and released.

Recent court documents illustrate that Trump directed sexual-tryst hush-money payments from campaign contributions, which is patently illegal.

As it becomes clearer than ever that impeachment is now a matter of when, not if, Trump is becoming even more unstable and unbelievable than he has been since he began seeking office.

It’s obviously going to get worse.

After taking heat for lying about Chinese trade war developments last week, and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson going public about Trump’s aversion to even reading critical documents, Trump tweeted: “Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!”

Nearly endless reports from within bely that delusion.

After Congressional Republicans dragged former FBI Director James Comey to another interrogation this week, Trump doubled down on previous falsehoods.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking (sic) Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking (sic) Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…”

He’s talking about hush money paid to porn stars and models he reportedly cheated on his wife with.

Who would ever have dreamed that issues like this involving a U.S. president would be glanced over because even more serious issues bordering on treason loom for the commander in chief?

Trump has given himself no choice now but to resign or face inevitable impeachment.

Instead, he can’t stop lying to himself and Americans.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle must now make clear their allegiance is to U.S. citizens and the nation, not to an unraveling despot whose days as president are clearly numbered.

Democratic leaders this week say they’re wary of seeking impeachment because of possible political fallout.

Such remarks are as unthinkable as Trump’s rambling delusions about his own performance and reality.

Empowered to lead, Democrats must wisely determine which crimes Trump has committed warrant impeachment proceedings. House representatives must offer the Senate what will easily be an indisputable case for removing the stain of Trump from the nation’s government.

Trump, his regime, Congress and all of America know what’s coming at the president and his team. The country must prepare for a reaction Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior portends. Trump, dangerously propped up by Republican leaders making decisions to save their political power, must be persuaded to act in the interest of the nation and not anything else.