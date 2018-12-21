EDITORIAL: Trump’s dire Rubicon means groveling senators like Cory Gardner have to muster grit

The president of the United States is a hot mess, and the nation needs Republican senators like Colorado’s Cory Gardner to muster all the courage and conscience they can to protect the country and the world.

As Trump’s voluminous lies and deceits regarding a wide range of crises unravel what’s left of his failing presidency, President Donald Trump has personally unravelled in tandem. He is a grave danger to the nation and the world in his grievously wounded and unpredictable state.

Key confidents have all either jumped ship or pleaded guilty to lying, obstructing and a vast array of corrupt and criminal acts at Trump’s direction or on his behalf, and Trump knows he’s cornered.

Not even his vast propaganda machine at Fox News nor the legion of sycophants he calls his “base” can shield the president from the reality that is now crumbling down upon him.

In his desperate state, he has ordered global military changes that nearly all of his ardent GOP supporters and critics say are strategic and moral atrocities. The impetuous decision to pull the U.S. military out of Syria and Afghanistan resulted in Defense Secretary James Mattis to promptly quit the Trump White House. Mattis left a daunting message making it clear that Trump is now unbridled and poised to make calamitous mistakes.

No longer even concerned with defending his lies about promising voters that Mexico would pay for his ludicrous and dangerous border wall, his fixation has become complete. He is now ready to shut down the U.S. government in an extortion scheme that promises to end not only his presidency, but most likely the careers of a block of Republican senators.

Sniveling, vindictive House Republicans yesterday became complicit with Trump’s perilous blackmail scheme. In the waning hours of their majority power, which American voters stripped from them in November, House Republicans included billions of dollars in a stopgap funding bill to waste on a wall that only Trump and his lackeys want.

In a matter of hours, Trump has emboldened ISIS, pumped up Russian President Vladimir Putin’s murderous Middle East regime, pushed away one of the few remaining adults at the chaotic and corrupt White House, set the country and the economy on a collision course with the reality of a government shut down, and proved once and for all he is vastly unqualified to hold even a trivial government job, let alone the most important one in the country.

As difficult as this will be for Colorado GOP Sen. Cory Gardner to do, he must shrug off his instincts to avoid confrontation with Trump at all costs. A notoriously duplicitous Trump toady, Gardner may still be able to pull himself from the Trump mire that has engulfed the political souls of members such as Orrin Hatch and Mitch McConnell.

it clearly won’t be easy.

On Thursday, the nation was reeling from the news of Mattis bolting from the White House. While his Republican peers bellowed in outrage at the development, Gardner tweeted a note to his followers with all the gravity of a sentimental weather report. Whether Gardner’s problem is his an intellectual deficit making it so that he can’t grasp the gravity of the crisis, or whether his fear of the Trump regime and older, bolder senators produces such awkward cowardice, the country needs Gardner and senators like him to get a grip.

Take on this rogue president and bring him in line immediately on his border-wall blackmail scheme. It doesn’t take a political expert or anything more than a casual observer to see that as Democrats take control of the House, and as the Mueller Trump-Russia investigation pours into the Oval Office, an already unhinged Trump will become the nation’s most dire danger.