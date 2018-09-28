EDITORIAL: Don’t jeopardize Supreme Court integrity by elevating Kavanaugh without an FBI investigation

No one in the United States has more to gain from a FBI investigation into allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford as a teenager than Kavanaugh himself.

Unless he’s lying.

If Kavanaugh is telling the truth and has tragically become the victim of a heinous case of mistaken identity, few things demand more expedience than an investigation that can shed light on two compelling and conflicting stories.

Ford persuasively said Kavanaugh forced himself on her as teenager, in what would have been a terrifying sexual assault. Kavanaugh powerfully denied the ordeal ever happened.

Yet, amid bedlam in the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, no one seemed less interested in prompting an FBI investigation than Kavanaugh.

Even though he was repeatedly and pointedly asked by senators why he does not insist on such an investigation, he clumsily and belligerently refused to answer and eventually had a tantrum.

All Americans, including his Senate proponents and detractors, rightfully ask, “why?”

It’s hard to imagine anyone in such a position would not want to do anything and everything they could to clear their name. And if Kavanaugh is genuine in his remarks that he does not doubt that Ford was indeed attacked when she was 15 by a drunken teenager, why would he not want to place that blame where it actually belongs by either eliminating suspects or perhaps identifying one?

There’s no avoiding the fact that if Republicans successfully steamroll Kavanaugh’s confirmation through the Senate over the next few days, Kavanaugh will join the court under a cloud of suspicion and shame that will dog him the rest of career, and the rest of his life.

Ford was convincing in her revelation that she was brutally attacked as a young woman, and that her attacker was Kavanaugh.

Even those naive and misled Americans who dismiss such behavior as nothing more than adolescent boy high jinx must take pause at a grown man, a judge, who would, and could, go to such great theatrical lengths to deceitfully protect himself from the truth.

Deceitful sociopaths have no business on any judicial bench, especially the Supreme Court bench.

Senate Republicans must set aside the same partisan belligerence that led them to scuttling the Merrick Garland Supreme Court appointment. They must resist a political petulance that is inciting them to elevate Kavanaugh to the bench at all costs, even if he’s a lying sex-assaulter. Republicans must demand an FBI investigation to shed light on the controversy.

Winning the Supreme Court race like this isn’t worth destroying the integrity and legitimacy of the high court and the U.S. Senate.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and other senators who have repeatedly said how much they value the rule of law, fairness and the equal rights of women must demand the confirmation process pause until an FBI investigation can shed light on the allegations.