YOUR NEWS: RTD’s regular August service changes begin Sunday

YOUR NEWS | The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will implement its August service changes this Sunday.

RTD service changes are applied three times per year to improve the overall quality and efficiency of the agency’s system. These changes update service for passengers and enable better connections with bus, light rail and specialty services across communities.

August service changes will include the following:

Local Routes

3L, 10, 15, 20, 24, 26, 27, 42, 46, 59, 73, 85, 92, 100L, 120, 133, 153, 157, 169, 204, 206/206F, 208/208F, 209, 401, DASH, Free MallRide, SKIP, STAMPEDE

Regional Routes

AA, AT, BOLT, CV/CS/CX, EV/ES/EX

Further information about the service changes, descriptions and new schedules is available online. The RTD Trip Planner offers passengers real-time information, expanded trip-planning options and enhanced trip accuracy.

ABOUT RTD

The Regional Transportation District develops, operates and maintains a public transportation system that meets the transit needs of close to 3 million people within an eight-county service area in the Denver Metro region. The agency’s buses, rail lines, shuttles and additional services provide approximately 100 million annual passenger trips. For more information, visit rtd-denver.com, call 303-299-6000 and follow along on social media: www.facebook.com/RideRTD, @RideRTD on Twitter, @ridertd on Instagram and rideRTDco on YouTube.