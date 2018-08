YOUR NEWS | The City of Aurora will host a National Preparedness Month Fair from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared.

The City’s Office of Emergency Management will be on hand, sharing tips on: emergency supplies, planning for an emergency, getting involved with preparedness efforts and more.

No RSVP is necessary. For more info, contact [email protected] org or 303-326-8995.

Aurora Municipal Center is located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.