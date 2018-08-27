YOUR NEWS: Community mourns loss after 9-year-old commits suicide

YOUR NEWS | The Denver community is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old who took his own life after being bullied. The boy had come out to his classmates that he was gay.

Mental Health Colorado says it’s important to start teaching kids in elementary school about social and emotional learning. This helps kids cope and teaches resiliency.

If you need help you can call the state crisis hotline number at 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or you can text TALK to 38255.

Suicide is the leading cause of death in Colorado among children and adolescents 10 to 24 according to Colorado Health Institute.

To learn more and book an interview with Andrew Romanoff, President & CEO of Mental Health Colorado, call Aubree Hughes.