YOUR NEWS: Open house on Sept. 5 to show draft final design for new Aurora bike facility

AURORA — The city of Aurora will host its final open house Sept. 5 to share the draft final design for a new project that will add bicycle and pedestrian connections between Westerly Creek Trail, Toll Gate Creek Trail and Florida Station.

The open house, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at EcoTech Institute, 1400 S. Abilene St., will show the draft final design for the preferred alternative for public review and feedback.

The project, which targets existing roadways including Jewell Avenue, Potomac Street and Florida Avenue, will create on-street bicycle lanes, improve existing sidewalks and intersection crossings, and add pavement markings, signage, lighting and physical separation for bicyclists.

The project passes three schools, medical facilities, businesses and residences, and will facilitate safer travel in this area.

Public comments regarding the potential benefits and impacts of the design will be used to refine the design following the meeting. Construction will likely begin in late 2018.

Meeting exhibits will be posted to the project website following the meeting, and comments are welcome at any time.

For more information or to submit a comment, visit AuroraGov.org/TrailConnector.