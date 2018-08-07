Woman killed in Aurora Monday after being hit and dragged by camper trailer

AURORA | A woman is dead after police say she was run over and dragged several blocks under a camper trailer Monday evening.

Police said when they were initially called around 5 p.m. Monday the situation was “very dynamic and rapidly evolving” and stretched across multiple locations near South Chambers Road.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said the incident started in a parking lot at Chambers and East Mississippi Avenue when a truck pulling the trailer backed into a sedan.

The driver of the truck, who police described only as an adult man, left the parking lot. The sedan, which had a husband and wife and a second woman inside, followed the truck trying to get the driver’s attention.

The truck then turned west onto East Mexico Avenue from southbound Chambers and pulled over to the side of the road, police said.

The husband and wife approached the driver about the crash in the parking lot, police said.

The truck driver then tried to make a U-turn and at some point the wife was run over by the trailer and trapped under it for several blocks.

Several people called 911, police said, and others followed the truck.

Police found the truck and took the driver into custody around 5:45 p.m.

The woman who was dragged was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved or said what charges the driver could face.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Casey Crowfoot at 303-739-6317.