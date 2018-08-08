Woman hit by car at Peoria and 6th Avenue in Aurora dies

AURORA | A pedestrian woman hit by a car near East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street has died, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The driver, who struck the woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Investigators say it appears the woman was crossing midblock and outside of a designated crosswalk.

“Pedestrians are reminded to utilize crosswalks in the designed fashion and motorists are asked to be cognizant that pedestrians may not always do so,” police said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police to call Detective Rob Ragain at 303-739-6351.