Westminster Latino Festival set for this weekend

Who doesn’t enjoy a good fiesta? Right? Everyone loves to get down, get down. So come on down to the Westminster Latino Festival this weekend at the RTD Westminster Station from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

The festival features live music from the Denver Municipal Band and other local groups who will perform various styles including: salsa, cumbia, R&B, Latin jazz and more. Suave Car Club will host an exhibition of lowrider vehicles; and guests can enjoy special performances by luchadores. Karaoke, games and food will also be available.

11 P.M. to 8 P.M., July 20. RTD Westminster Station, 6995 Grove. St., Westminster. For more information, visit www.westminsterlatinofestival.com or call 303-308-9486.