War re-enactor killed in Memorial Day crash in Aurora

AURORA | A local war re-enactor died May 28 from injuries related to a car crash in Aurora. The man was on his way home from a celebration at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, according to police and his friends.

Police said the incident occurred near South Aurora Parkway and South Alexander Drive in southeast Aurora.

Police have not released the name of the man killed or details on the other driver, but a page from the GoFundMe website identified the man as Malachi Springer, 32.

According to the GoFundMe page, created by Celia Morrissey, Springer was headed home to Parker from the Memorial Day celebration in Aurora when his restored 1942 World War II jeep had mechanical problems. While he was on the side of the road repairing the vehicle, another vehicle slammed into the jeep and pinned him underneath, she wrote.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but they don’t believe alcohol nor speed were factors.