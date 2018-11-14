US Olympic officials visit Denver for possible 2030 bid

DENVER | U.S. Olympic Committee officials toured Denver aiming to choose a city for the bid for the 2030 winter games.

The Denver Post reports the organization is expected to select either Denver or Salt Lake City when it submits a U.S. host city for global consideration.

Organizers for the Reno-Tahoe area option say they will not bid for the 2030 games, citing the financial burden.

The officials were scheduled to spend Tuesday meeting with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The committee officials are then visiting Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

The committee’s board of directors might make a recommendation for the bid city at its meeting in December.