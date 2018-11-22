Police: ‘Multiple’ dead in Ft. Collins crash involving fleeing car

FORT COLLINS | Police in Fort Collins say a car crash has killed “multiple people” after a suspicious car drove away from officers.

The Fort Collins Police Department did not immediately release any information about the number of people killed in the crash on Thursday. Spokesman Brandon Barnes said the driver of the suspicious car was arrested at the crash location.

Barnes said police were investigating a report of a suspicious car on Thursday. He said the driver fled inside the car when officers approached.

They did not chase after the car.

Barnes said the multi-car crash happened soon after that, at an intersection about three miles (4.83 kilometers) away.

Police did not release any information about the person arrested or those killed. Fort Collins is about 65 miles (104.6 kilometers) north of Denver.