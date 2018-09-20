No evidence of reported bear attack at Golden Gate Canyon State Park

DENVER | Colorado wildlife officials say evidence does not support a woman’s claim that she was attacked by a black bear while hiking with her dog at a state park northwest of Denver.

Jason Clay, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says officers responded to a report of an injured woman at Golden Gate Canyon State Park on Wednesday but soon determined that no bear attack occurred.

He declined to discuss the woman’s injuries, saying only that they were not consistent with being attacked by a bear or by any other animal. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital in Denver.

Even though there is no evidence of an attack, Clay said hikers should be aware that bears are more active as fall begins because they are trying to eat up to 20,000 calories a day in preparation for winter hibernation.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.