More soldiers return to Colorado from Afghan deployment

FORT CARSON | Another 300 soldiers are back in Fort Carson after completing their deployment to Afghanistan.

The members of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, returned home early Tuesday. A group of about the same size returned home last week.

Soldiers told KKTV in Colorado Springs on Tuesday that they were ready to get back to their families and the things they missed the most, which for Sgt. Carlos Coyomani was just the “normal day-to-day stuff.”

The unit deployed to Afghanistan in February to train and assist Afghan soldiers.

