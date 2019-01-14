Man killed in snowmobile crash in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION | A man has died in a snowmobile crash in Mesa County in western Colorado.

Authorities say the incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in a canal at Grand Junction.

Police tells KKCO-TV that the man failed to negotiate a turn while riding his snowmobile in the canal. He died at the scene.

The man’s name was not immediately released, but he was described as being in his 40s.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

