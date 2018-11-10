Fort Collins man dies in I-25 crash after driving wrong way

FORT COLLINS | Authorities say a Fort Collins man died after crashing into oncoming traffic on Interstate 25 while fleeing police.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over the 49-year-old outside Fort Collins on Wednesday night.

Authorities say a check of the vehicle’s license plate showed it was connected with a man wanted for a felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy pursued the vehicle to the interstate with speeds reaching 55 mph (88 kph).

The man entered I-25 through an exit ramp, driving the wrong way into northbound traffic.

The man’s vehicle collided head-on with a semitruck. Colorado State Patrol says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will identify the man following notification of next of kin.

