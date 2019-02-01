Father, young son killed in southern Colorado camper fire

CANON CITY | Authorities say a father and his young son were killed in a camper fire in southern Colorado.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in a mobile home park on the outskirts of Canon City early Wednesday and found a camper and a sport utility vehicle engulfed in flames. It took them about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Killed were 30-year-old Pedro Pablo Ek-Rivero and 4-year-old Erik Ek-Rivero.
Investigators have not said what caused the fire, which has been ruled an accident.
