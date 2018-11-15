Colorado Springs deputy sentenced for smuggling meth into jail in KFC meal

COLORADO SPRINGS | A former El Paso County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to six years in prison for smuggling methamphetamine into jail by having it hidden in food.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports former deputy Steven D’Agostino was sentenced Wednesday. Investigators say the 35-year-old picked up drugs from inmates’ associates and then distributed the contraband at the jail.

The day D’Agostino was arrested, a woman dropped off a chicken meal from KFC for the deputy, and investigators found a balloon containing 7.5 grams of methamphetamine in the mashed potatoes.

