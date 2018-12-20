DA: Colorado deputy justified in fatal shooting of armed man

By
THE SENTINEL
-
137

COLORADO SPRINGS |  Prosecutors say a sheriff’s deputy was justified when he shot and killed an armed murder suspect east of Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports 18-year-old William Bacorn was killed when he pointed a shotgun at the El Paso County deputy July 22. Another deputy was struck by shrapnel and treated at a local hospital.

The district attorney’s office did not say in its report if Bacorn fired the shotgun.

Bacorn was suspected in the shooting death of 46-year-old Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez during a robbery at a marijuana grow in El Paso County earlier that day. A second man was critically injured during the encounter and drove himself to the hospital.

Two men, ages 20 and 26, are facing murder and burglary charges in Sanchez’s death.

