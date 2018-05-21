Colorado State Patrol urges caution after 5 killed on roads over the weekend

DENVER | The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to be careful after five people were killed in different crashes around the state over the weekend.

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Douglas County on Sunday and a driver also died in Larimer County after hitting an embankment. A 34-year-old man died when his car rolled over Saturday in El Paso County. On Friday, a man died after being thrown from his SUV after going off the road in Fremont County.

The state patrol’s leader, Col. Matthew Packard, said in a tweet that he was “struggling between anger, frustration a