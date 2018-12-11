Colorado Springs area police looking for woman missing since Thanksgiving

1 of 2

WOODLAND PARK | Police in Colorado are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen in over two weeks.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen with her 1-year-old daughter at a supermarket on Thanksgiving in Woodland Park, where she’s lived since 2016. Her mother reported her missing Dec. 2.

Police Chief Miles De Young said Monday that Berreth’s fiance said he hasn’t seen her since Thanksgiving when they exchanged their daughter. He is taking care of the girl now.

Berreth works as a flight instructor. De Young says her employer got a text from her phone Nov. 25 saying she needed to take off the upcoming week. Her phone was tracked as being in Gooding, Idaho that day.

De Young says the disappearance is being treated as a missing person’s case and there are no suspects.