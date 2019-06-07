Colorado sheriffs join groups opposed to gun magazine ban

DENVER | About half of Colorado’s sheriffs have joined the opposition to banning gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.

The Denver Post reports the sheriffs argued in a brief to the Colorado Supreme Court Monday that civilians should also have access to larger magazines carried by police.

The group of 30 county sheriffs, the Colorado Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association and the Independence Institute filed the brief in support of a 2016 lawsuit.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and other groups have challenged the constitutionality of a 2013 law banning possession of magazines above 15 rounds.

Law enforcement agencies are exempt from the ban.

The law was passed in the wake of the July 2012 Aurora theater shooting that killed 12 and injured 58. The shooter used a large-capacity magazine.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com