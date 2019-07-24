Climber falls to death from cliff in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS | Authorities say a man died after falling about 85 feet (26 meters) while climbing a cliff at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports the man, who was not carrying any identification but appeared to be in his mid-60s, was climbing in a prohibited area blocked off by a chain-link fence when he fell Tuesday afternoon. He was already dead when police arrived.

Investigators say recent rainfall might have contributed to slippery conditions on the cliff.

No other information was released.

