Caution urged after Loveland mountain lion sightings

LOVELAND | Colorado wildlife officials tell people near the Rocky Mountain foothills to keep an eye on their children and pets after a series of mountain lion sightings.

Donna Kendrick says she and a neighbor both saw a mountain lion recently in their back yards in west Loveland.

Kendrick told the Loveland Reporter-Herald on Friday the big cat saw her and “vanished like a ninja.” Kendrick called the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department, where spokesman Jason Clay says wildlife managers are aware of the sighting.

Clay says Loveland-area residents reported mountain lions twice previously this year.

People have reported mountain lions six times this year in nearby Masonville.

___

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/