Authorities say recovered body believed to be missing man

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Authorities say they believe they have found the body of the 66-year-old man who went missing in the Steamboat Lake area in northern Colorado.

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar tells the Steamboat Pilot & Today that a helicopter crew spotted a possible body following a search of the area Wednesday.

The crew from the Classic Air Medical helicopter alerted search and rescue volunteers who then helped recover the body from about 2,000 feet (610 meters) up a mountain.

Family members contacted authorities Nov. 10, prompting a weekend search. The man was last heard from on Nov. 4.

Deputies found the man’s vehicle Saturday on property the family owns near the lake.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death.