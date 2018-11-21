2 dead in Colorado car-train collision near Platteville, south of Greeley

PLATTEVILLE | Two female car passengers are dead after their Nissan Altima was hit by a Union Pacific freight train at a rural crossing in northern Colorado.

Their car was hit just before 6 a.m. Tuesday near Platteville at a crossing that has a stop sign but no crossing arms.

Platteville police Chief Carl Dwyer says one witness said the car didn’t appear to stop.

A spokeswoman for Union Pacific, Kristen South, told The Denver Post that the train blared its horns 15 seconds before arriving at the crossing.

The names and ages of those killed haven’t been released yet.