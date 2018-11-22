New Colorado governor to live in Boulder, not state mansion

DENVER | Colorado Gov.-elect Jared Polis says he and his family will live in their Boulder home most of the time instead of moving into the Governor’s Residence in Denver.

The Colorado Sun reported Wednesday that Polis would spend the night at the official residence if needed when the Legislature is in session.

Polis, a Democrat, would be the first chief executive since 1959 to not live at the Governor’s Residence at least part of his term.

Republican Bill Owens, who was governor from 1997 to 2007, and Democrat John Hickenlooper, who has been governor since 2010, lived at the mansion for parts of their terms. Hickenlooper was term-limited.

The Boettcher family donated the home to the state in 1959. The first floor is open to the public for tours and events.

