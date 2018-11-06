Independence Pass closes for winter following snowstorm

ASPEN | Independence Pass near Aspen is closed for the winter season after more than a foot (.3 meters) of snow fell in the area over the weekend.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials said Monday the Aspen and Twin Lakes gates will remain closed, and crews will search the highway for any cars that might be parked at the summit or in campgrounds and on auxiliary roads.

The scenic pass, which reaches an elevation of 12,095 feet, usually reopens the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.

Drivers can get to Aspen this winter on State Highway 82 from Glenwood Springs.