From college tech geek to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis — Inauguration Day

DENVER | Colorado took a formal step to the left Tuesday with the gubernatorial inauguration of Democrat Jared Polis, whose overwhelming election victory and party’s consolidation of legislative control promise ambitious changes for energy and environmental regulation, health care and state-funded early childhood education.

Polis is a wealthy tech and education entrepreneur and former five-term congressman from Boulder. He succeeds Gov. John Hickenlooper, a centrist Democrat, former Denver mayor, petroleum geologist and beer pub entrepreneur who served the maximum two terms. Hickenlooper is actively considering a 2020 presidential run.

Polis trounced then-state treasurer Walker Stapleton in November and became the nation’s first openly gay governor. That played no role in the campaign, with health care and Donald Trump’s presidency the top issues. But Polis’ inauguration marked a special day for LGBTQ advocates nationwide.

The festivities include an evening “Blue Sneaker Ball,” named after the footwear Polis sported during his campaign. Pop singer and LGBTQ activist Cyndi Lauper and the R&B combo Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats performed.

Former state Rep. Diane Primavera, a health care advocate, was being sworn in as lieutenant governor. Primavera is a four-time cancer survivor and most recently led Colorado’s Susan G. Komen Foundation chapter to battle breast cancer.

Polis promises action on oil and gas drilling and on marijuana policy.

Hickenlooper brokered a tentative compromise on fracking between Colorado’s expanding $32 billion oil and gas industry and environmentalists opposed to drilling.

Hickenlooper also oversaw the creation of Colorado’s first-in-the-nation recreational marijuana market, which opened in 2014.

Polis once supported fracking limits but has abandoned them, saying there’s a place for Colorado oil and gas exports even as he pursues a 100 percent renewable energy goal by 2040. Democratic lawmakers are working this session to strengthen air and water quality rules for the fossil fuels industry.

Polis, a member of a Cannabis Caucus in Congress, says he’d pursue more industry financing opportunities and add autism to medical marijuana conditions.

Polis has called for universal health care, suggesting Colorado could partner with neighboring states to create a regional market. Lawmakers are studying a state-run insurance market for Colorado.

Polis and Democrats also will pursue full-day kindergarten — and, if Polis gets his way, universal preschool, modeled after an Oklahoma program.

Polis earned his wealth by starting an internet company in college and revolutionizing the online greeting cards and floral retail industries. He served on the state board of education before going to Congress.