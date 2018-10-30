Colorado Springs man charged in 1992 killings to be tried as adult

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado Springs man accused of killing his mother and stepfather in Woodland Park when he was 15 years old will be tried as an adult.

The Gazette reports the ruling by a Teller County district judge has resolved months of legal wrangling, clearing the way for 41-year-old Jacob Ind to receive a trial date on multiple counts of first-degree murder in the 1992 deaths of Pamela and Kermode Johnson.

Ind was previously tried and convicted as an adult, but he was granted a new trial in January 2017 after a judge ruled his rights were violated when his court-appointed attorney blocked him from taking the stand.

Ind has said the killings were motivated by longstanding physical and sexual abuse.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 5.

