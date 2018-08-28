Colorado regulators OK early shutdown of coal-fired plants

PUEBLO | Colorado regulators have approved Xcel Energy’s plan to shut down two coal-fired generating stations in Pueblo a decade early, part of a plan to bolster the utility’s share of power from renewable sources.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Colorado Public Utilities Commission agreed to the plan Monday.

Xcel said in June that one unit at the Comanche Generating Station would be retired in 2022, 11 years early, and the other in 2025, 10 years ahead of schedule. The utility said about 80 jobs would be lost.

A third coal-fired unit would remain in operation.

Xcel plan to buy two existing gas-fired generating plants in Colorado and add five solar farms and three wind farms.

Some of the new solar farms would be built in Pueblo County, which includes the city of Pueblo.