Snowboarder who got lost, caught in avalanche near A-Basin rescued by patrollers

FRISCO | Arapahoe Basin ski patrollers rescued a lost snowboarder who was caught in a small avalanche in a backcountry area near the resort.

The Summit Daily reports John Moser and Patrick Powers, both of Avon, were snowboarding with friends at the resort Tuesday when they got lost in whiteout conditions and accidentally ventured into the backcountry off of Montezuma Bowl.

They triggered the slide as they were climbing back up to a peak, and Moser was carried down the slope. Powers was able to get back to the main lodge and tell ski patrol about the avalanche. Moser was found cold but in good condition several hours later.

Ski patroller Devon Haire says the avalanche was long but not particularly deep or big.

The Summit County Rescue Group helped with the search.

