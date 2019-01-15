Rocky Mountain Natl Park restores some access amid shutdown

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK | Rocky Mountain National Park is tapping into revenue from recreation fees to reopen parts of the park that were closed during part of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports a limited number of staff began plowing some roads in the park Saturday, and custodians started cleaning bathroom facilities and emptying trash cans that had accumulated unusual amounts of waste during the shutdown.

Entrance fees are not being collected, but entrance stations will be open to provide safety and basic information to visitors.

Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds are being used to provide limited access to the park. But most facilities, including Beaver Meadows Visitor Center on the east side and Kawuneeche Visitor Center on the west side, will remain closed.

