Reward offered in search for missing Woodland Park woman

This image shows a missing person poster on Kelsey Berreth, seen on the Woodland Park, Colo., Police Department’s Facebook page on Dec. 10, 2018. Berreth was last seen with her 1-year-old daughter at a supermarket on Thanksgiving in Woodland Park, where she’s lived since 2016. Her mother reported her missing Dec. 2. (Woodland Park Police Department via AP)

WOODLAND PARK |  Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

An anonymous donor provided the reward money to the Woodland Park Police Department, which is leading the search for 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Nov. 22.

Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, told investigators the couple met that day so he could pick up their 1-year-old daughter. They did not live together.

Police Chief Miles J. De Young said in a statement Sunday that a search of Frazee’s 35-acre property was completed. The property was returned to Frazee.

Police have not called Frazee a person of interest.

Woodland Park is 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Denver.

