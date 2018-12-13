Mexican wolf that escaped Colorado wildlife center captured

By
THE SENTINEL
-
151
This 2018 photo provided by the California Wolf Center shows a young male Mexican wolf that escaped from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center on Nov. 11, 2018. The endangered wolf had been taken from the California center to the Colorado center to breed with other wolves and it escaped on the day it arrived in the town of Divide, Colo. U.S. government trappers are trying to recapture it. (California Wolf Center via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS |  An endangered Mexican wolf that escaped from a Colorado wildlife center last month has been captured.

The Gazette reports the year-old wolf named Jack was captured Wednesday after he had gotten out of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center on Nov. 11.

Martin Lowney, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services Program, says crews had searched for the wolf in the Cripple Creek area, west of Colorado Springs.

Lowney says he did not know exactly where the wolf was caught.

The male wolf was born in captivity and had been taken to the wildlife center to breed with other wolves.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR