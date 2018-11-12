Heat, drought drove 2018 fires in northwestern Colorado

CRAIG | Northwestern Colorado has had one of its worst fire seasons in recent years, driven by extreme heat and drought.

Colt Mortenson with the Bureau of Land Management tells the Craig Daily Press that more than 200 blazes charred 169 square miles (437 square kilometers) across Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Jackson and Grand counties in 2018.

That’s more than twice the area that burned in 2017 and the most of any fire season in the past 20 years.

Most of Moffat County experienced the hottest year on record and one of the driest. Most fires in 2018 were started by lightning but about a third were caused by humans.