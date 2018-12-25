Colorado propane shortage prompts emergency declaration

DENVER | Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency because of a propane shortage that could leave 33,000 customers without enough fuel in the midst of winter.

Hickenlooper’s declaration, issued Tuesday, temporarily relaxes restrictions on how many hours propane truck drivers are allowed to work. The order says rules that prohibit ill or fatigued drivers from working are still in effect.

State officials blame the shortage on production problems at Colorado propane facilities. Suppliers have begun to bring in propane from out of state, requiring longer trips for delivery drivers.

Officials say expected cold weather will make the shortage worse.

Hickenlooper says shortage is primarily affecting rural areas of the state.