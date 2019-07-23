3 dead in Colorado rivers, 1 hospitalized

DENVER | Three people have died in fast-running Colorado rivers and a third was pulled from a vehicle that rolled into a creek.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man was found in the Blue River in Breckenridge on Monday. Authorities haven’t released his name. The coroner’s office was investigating the cause of death.

Two people were found dead in the Denver area on Sunday and another person was pulled from a vehicle that rolled into a creek on Monday.

On Sunday, a man in his mid-20s was found dead after he was swept away in Clear Creek Canyon and a 38-year-old woman died after she was carried down a gulch during a heavy rainstorm in Lakewood.

On Monday, an 81-year-old man was pulled from a vehicle that rolled into St. Vrain Creek in Boulder County. Sheriff’s deputies said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but his condition wasn’t known.