1 killed, 2 injured after SUV goes over cliff

PUEBLO | A 35-year-old man died and two others were injured when their SUV plunged 17-feet off a cliff while they were four-wheeling.

The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. Monday near the Pueblo Motorsports Park, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the victim and the injured weren’t immediately released.

According to police, the three were climbing a steep hill in a 2006 Ford Explorer and were unaware that there was a cliff on the back side of the hill.

The vehicle dropped over the edge and rolled before finally coming to rest on its roof.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died after being ejected. The two passengers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t released.